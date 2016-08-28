A Man Allegedly Tried To Put Acid In A Lube Dispenser In A Gay Sex Club

The man in Sydney has been charged with administering poison intending to cause injury, distress, or pain.

A man in Australia has been charged after he allegedly tried to put a dangerously corrosive acid in a dispenser at a gay bathhouse on Saturday.

The 62-year-old man was arrested at a business in Rydalmere in Sydney's west, New South Wales police said in a statement Sunday.

Authorities did not name the club, but the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported the incident occurred at the Aarows bathhouse, which is described on its website as a "secure, relaxed environment where gay and bi people can meet and socialize together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."