They Had Six COVID Vaccines Left And Were Stuck In The Snow — So They Started Knocking On Car Windows

Some lucky Americans have been gifted with a surprise coronavirus vaccine while shopping at a supermarket. Others have followed social media rumors to score a dose.

But six people in Oregon on Tuesday managed to secure their shot because they happened to be stuck on a snowy highway at the right place at the right time.

Officials with the Josephine County, near the California border, had been holding a three-day COVID-19 vaccination event at a local high school when they had to close early. "A snowstorm was coming in during the clinic, and we had to leave before the vaccines were administered," Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber told BuzzFeed News.

The team had six doses of the Moderna vaccine left over that had been set aside for individuals in the nearby town of Grants Pass, but an accident on the snowy road caused a traffic jam.

Knowing they'd be stuck for quite some time, and the Moderna shot had just six hours left in its shelf life, they got to work looking for other stranded motorists who might want a surprise vaccine.

"We hopped out and just started going car to car," Weber said.

Amid heavy snowfall and on a road blanketed in snow, the team had to convince drivers this wasn't a practical joke.

"It was a mixed bag of reactions," Weber said. "Most people found it funny. It's kind of an amusing situation to find yourself in. It's not something most people expect!"