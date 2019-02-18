Here's The Story Behind That Meme Video Of The Mom And Her Sons Dancing

When you and your favorite co-workers work the same shift

If you've opened Twitter in the last few days, you've probably seen people use this meme video of a mom and her two sons busting some epic moves.

germany italy and japan after signing the berlin pact and forming the axis powers

The short clip has been used to make WW2 jokes...

Bacteria when you don’t finish your antibiotic prescription all the way thru

small mammals after the dinosaurs got wiped out

Customer: “can you check the back” Me and my other coworkers in the back:

Cancer Pisces and Scorpio preparing to be in their feelings after they said they were “ok”.

can’t believe i’ve been looking for this vibe for ages putting “pirate music” and it was a fucking one direction song https://t.co/oZ6VzjBJRN

25) genuinely the boppiest bop out there

The video everyone is sharing now was actually uploaded to Twitter in November 2017 by a 1D fan as part of a long thread about paying tribute to the band through Vines.

The actual original Vine is no longer online (RIP Vine) but you can see it in this YouTube video.

The Vine was originally filmed in 2014 and features Aspect Za'Vier, his mother Willona, and brother Dexter.

Aspect Za'Vier told BuzzFeed News his mom is a choreographer and the trio rehearsed the short dance three times before he recorded it and uploaded it as his first-ever Vine.

"Ever since it's been viral," he said.

In the video, Za'Vier and his family are dancing to a 2014 song called "Drop" by the Atlanta performers Freco and Merlo.

The original video of Freco and Merlo creating the Drop dance has more than 7 million views.