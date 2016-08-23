A Woman's Been Charged With Murder For Placing Her Baby In A Fridge

A South Carolina woman appeared in court Tuesday, charged with allegedly killing her newborn son by leaving him for hours in a refrigerator.

Angela Blackwell, 27, allegedly placed her 4-day-old son in a refrigerator in her home on Feb. 27, shut the door, and left him for about three hours, according to an affidavit provided to BuzzFeed News by the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

She then allegedly removed the infant, whom authorities have declined to identify, and sought medical attention, but the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Autopsy results showed the infant died from hypothermia and asphyxiation from being in the fridge, Chester County Coroner Deputy Coroner Stephanie Bishop said.