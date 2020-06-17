A Police Chief Will Keep His Job After Controversial Tweets From His Private Account Amid The Protests

A Michigan police chief will keep his job after he was exposed as the author behind inflammatory tweets about the anti-police brutality unrest sweeping the US in the wake of George Floyd's death.



At a meeting on Tuesday night, city trustees voted to suspend Robert J. Shelide for 30 days without pay from his post as chief of police in Shelby Township, an affluent Detroit suburb of more than 80,000 people.



He will also be required to undergo training in cultural awareness and de-escalation.

Before the board voted, Shelide told trustees that his tweets had been taken out of context and he was only referring to violent actors and looters when he referred to them as "barbarians," "wild savages," and "subhumans" who belonged in body bags.

"I clearly understand the heat that's been put on our community," Shelide said at Tuesday's meeting, which was held on Zoom due to the pandemic. "I don't deserve to lose my employment over this. People deserve a second chance. My words were hurtful to some, but many others understood what I said."

"I am not a racist," he insisted.

Shelide said he was particularly incensed by video of an assault on a pair of elderly shopkeepers in Rochester, New York. He called for people to have compassion for the woman victim in that attack as they considered his tweet reading, "Body bags for these vicious subhumans."



But one resident on the Zoom call then changed their profile message to read, "Nothing says compassion and fairness like the threat of body bags."