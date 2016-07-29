A Democratic Congresswoman "Plagiarized" Melania Trump's Dress
OH MY GOD.
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.
Beatty, who is serving her second term representing Ohio's third congressional district, gave a powerful endorsement of Hillary Clinton and blasted Donald Trump, all the while looking resplendent in....
WAIT JUST A HOT DAMN MINUTE. WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS DRESS BEFORE? OH YES. THAT'S RIGHT.
A week after Melania Trump was caught plagiarizing Michelle Obama's speech, Beatty appears to have plagiarized Melania's dress.
And it was all just too much for some:
People asked, "Who wore it better?"
But also, "Who wore it first?"
I see you, Joyce Beatty, future Secretary of Throwing Shade.
