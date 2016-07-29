BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Democratic Congresswoman "Plagiarized" Melania Trump's Dress

politics

A Democratic Congresswoman "Plagiarized" Melania Trump's Dress

OH MY GOD.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 28, 2016, at 10:49 p.m. ET

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Beatty, who is serving her second term representing Ohio's third congressional district, gave a powerful endorsement of Hillary Clinton and blasted Donald Trump, all the while looking resplendent in....

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

WAIT JUST A HOT DAMN MINUTE. WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS DRESS BEFORE? OH YES. THAT'S RIGHT.

in complete baller move, Rep. Joyce Beatty wears Melania Trump’s RNC dress at DNC
Anne Helen Petersen @annehelen

in complete baller move, Rep. Joyce Beatty wears Melania Trump’s RNC dress at DNC

Reply Retweet Favorite

A week after Melania Trump was caught plagiarizing Michelle Obama's speech, Beatty appears to have plagiarized Melania's dress.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP
J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT

And it was all just too much for some:

@annehelen
Groovy Tawni @TawniPickles

@annehelen

Reply Retweet Favorite
@annehelen
Francesca Castle @MySk8mom68

@annehelen

Reply Retweet Favorite
@annehelen BRUH. THE SHADE OF IT ALL!
*Ash KetchThzHands @KabbaV

@annehelen BRUH. THE SHADE OF IT ALL!

Reply Retweet Favorite

People asked, "Who wore it better?"

Melania, seeing Rep. Joyce Beatty wear it better. #DemsInPhilly
Kevin Daly @kevinddaly

Melania, seeing Rep. Joyce Beatty wear it better. #DemsInPhilly

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
🚨 Joyce Beatty is wearing Melania's dress and styled it better than Melania did 🚨
Dara Lind @DLind

🚨 Joyce Beatty is wearing Melania's dress and styled it better than Melania did 🚨

Reply Retweet Favorite

But also, "Who wore it first?"

@annehelen no way, she would never plagiarize her. Joyce wore it first
Addison Anderson @Ad_Anderson

@annehelen no way, she would never plagiarize her. Joyce wore it first

Reply Retweet Favorite

I see you, Joyce Beatty, future Secretary of Throwing Shade.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Hillary Clinton Accepts Democratic Nomination For President

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT