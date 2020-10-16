Savannah Guthrie Compared Trump To A "Crazy Uncle" For Sharing False Bin Laden Conspiracy Theories

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie called out President Donald Trump at the network's presidential town hall event Thursday for sharing false conspiracy theories relating to the death of Osama bin Laden.

"You're the president," the Today show anchor told Trump. "You're not someone's crazy uncle who can retweet whatever."

Guthrie's comment came after she asked the president about why he had shared at least two posts from followers of the QAnon mass delusion to his 87 million Twitter followers that questioned whether 9/11 terrorist leader Osama bin Laden had really been killed.

The false tweets suggested former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's opponent in the 2020 election, had secretly had a Bin Laden body double killed.

His tweets prompted widespread outcry, including from Robert O'Neill, the former Navy SEAL who fired the shots that killed Bin Laden during the 2011 raid in Pakistan.

"Very brave men said [goodbye] to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double," tweeted O'Neill, who is a supporter of Trump.

