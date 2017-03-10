A Cancer Patient Is Not Accepting Samantha Bee's Apology For Mocking His "Nazi Haircut"

"It's just inconsiderate and very unprofessional to lump together anyone who has a certain hairstyle or just by the way they look."

TV host Samantha Bee has apologized after her show staff made fun of the haircut of a man they did not realize had cancer.

(This YouTube video has been edited from the original broadcast to remove the offending section.)

One section of the segment by correspondent Mike Rubens showed a montage of a number of young men with "Nazi hair."

Multiple media outlets have previously noted that the "high and tight" haircut has become popular among male members of the so-called alt-right movement.

The problem for Samantha Bee's show was that one of the men featured in the CPAC segment has brain cancer.

@iamsambee Also, it's not a Nazi haircut. Richard Spencer's is, but mine's from cancer. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️

"Due to the hair loss, I chose to cut my hair as it was seen on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee last night," he said in a statement . "Although it is not my preferred style, I am thankful I still have most of my hair."

When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whateve… https://t.co/i7TT3iRuny

"Everyone in that video was targeted unjustly and profiled without facts or proof of the accusations made," Kyle Coddington said.

Coddington also noted that he is a registered Democrat and had not supported Trump during the election. (He has said he plans to register as an independent, according to social media posts from November.)

"These are facts that disprove the narrative trying to be pushing by the Samantha Bee's segment," he said.