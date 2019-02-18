This Guy Was Filmed Assaulting A Man After Asking If He Was Gay

"Yeah, but you called me a [faggot]," Trejo began to say before he was struck.

"Oh, then you're gay," the man said.

"Are you gay, though?" the man asked Sal Trejo in an eight-second video of the incident Trejo posted to Twitter.

Police in Salt Lake City, Utah, are searching for an unidentified man who was filmed assaulting another man early Sunday after asking if he was gay.

My friends and I were assaulted by this homophobic man in downtown Salt Lake City last night. Anyone know him? The police are interested in having a chat with him. #SaltLakeCity @slcpd @slcmayor @EqualityUtah

The incident occurred outside a bar on Main Street in the city's downtown area.

Salt Lake City police said on Twitter that they were asking for anyone with information on the man to come forward and contact authorities.

A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The spokesperson said no detective had yet been assigned to the case and that Trejo hadn't yet been interviewed.

Trejo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement he posted to Twitter he said the man approached him and his friends and became belligerent.

"It started with him approaching us out of the blue and making homophobic and misogynistic comments towards our group," Trejo wrote. "We started recording him and asked him to leave, and then went in to hit me and shove one of our girlfriends."

"At this point we became verbally aggressive to protest ourselves," he said. "We called the police immediately."

"He then pulled out a knife and pointed it towards us while continuing to call us faggots," Trejo said. "We eventually ran off, got into his car (in his intoxicated state) and drove on the light-rail tracks until he sped off away from Main Street."

Trejo said he saw the man driving a BMW.

"This man is dangerous and need to be held accountable for his actions," he wrote.

On his Instagram, Trejo said he had passed recordings of the incident on to police.

"We are shaken, but okay," he said.