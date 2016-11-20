Sabra Has Recalled A Bunch Of Its Hummus Because Of Listeria Fears

The deadly bacteria was found in a manufacturing facility, but not in any finished products, the dip company said.

The Sabra Dipping Co. is voluntarily recalling a number of its hummus products "out of an abundance of caution" amid fears of possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration said Saturday.

The bacteria Listeria monocytogenes was found at a Sabra manufacturing facility, but not in any finished products, the FDA said in a statement.

Listeria can cause serious and even fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems, as well as children and the elderly. "Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea," according to the FDA.

People who purchased hummus products with a "Best Before" label up through Jan. 23, 2017, are now being urged to discard them.