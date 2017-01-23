BuzzFeed News

This Tweet From The Pentagon Has People Shook

This Tweet From The Pentagon Has People Shook

"Social media postings sometimes provide an important window into a person’s #mentalhealth."

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on January 23, 2017, at 11:35 a.m. ET

Everybody knows President Donald Trump loves his Twitter account.

But it's safe to say that his tweets have the tendency to, err, land him in hot water. In the period between the election and his inauguration, for example, Trump attacked more than 30 people and things using his Twitter account, including the New York Times, the musical Hamilton, and Meryl Streep.
But it's safe to say that his tweets have the tendency to, err, land him in hot water.

In the period between the election and his inauguration, for example, Trump attacked more than 30 people and things using his Twitter account, including the New York Times, the musical Hamilton, and Meryl Streep.

So when the Department of Defense on Monday tweeted this...

...people immediately began to draw some connections.

Twitter: @popnewsgirl
Twitter: @TortolaBert
Twitter: @11plus1TrueHawk
Shea Wong @MrsSheaWong

People thought the tweet was a lesson in subtweeting and shade.

Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Mark Enty 🎬 @markenty_

It was too much for some...

Twitter: @madlobo
Twitter: @petbugs13

...but many thought whoever posted the tweet was brave.

Paul Woolcock @balrogboogie

Twitter: @shashj
Given the tweet was sent after the National Park Service had to delete some posts that were critical of Trump, people wondered what would happen to the Pentagon Twitter account.

Twitter: @doctornayaka
Twitter: @katherineshelby

The DOD tweet linked out to an article on mental health, and a Pentagon official told BuzzFeed News that the tweet was about suicide prevention and nothing more.

Nancy Yousseff contributed to this post.

