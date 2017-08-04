BuzzFeed News

PETA Has Thanked Robert Pattinson For Refusing To Masturbate A Dog

PETA Has Thanked Robert Pattinson For Refusing To Masturbate A Dog

"The director was like, 'Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a pussy!'"

By David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 4, 2017, at 4:08 p.m. ET

Posted on August 4, 2017, at 3:48 p.m. ET

Robert Pattinson has a new movie coming out called Good Time in which he plays a bank robber on the run.

R. Patz stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's show on Thursday to discuss filming the movie — and one scene in particular.

As he told Kimmel:

There’s a big dog. There was actually, sadly, another dog which was cast, who is this big dog’s son, but it died just before. Mustafa, who is the father and this huge, huge dog, was initially in this scene…My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs. He thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals. There’s this one scene we shot which was basically there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.

...I asked the trainer...because the director was like, “Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a pussy!”

And the dog’s owner was like, “Well, he’s a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.”

I was like, “Just massage the inside of his thighs?!”

I didn’t agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket.

BuzzFeed News film critic Alison Willmore saw the movie on Thursday night and can confirm there's no scene in which Pattinson's character abuses a dog.

Although Pattinson did joke with Kimmel that it may be on the DVD extras.

Animal advocacy group PETA thanked R-Patz on Friday for "refusing to masturbate a dog," adding they were investigating whether any laws were broken.

In a statement, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said:

PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of A Dog’s Purpose or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star. Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone’s who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog—which is like child molestation—and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers’ top priority is money and animals’ interests and well-being are often ignored. PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance.

Representatives from the film's production company, Elara Pictures, and distributor, A24, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but one of the directors, Josh Safdie, tweeted that Pattinson's story was not true.

SAFDIE @JOSH_BENNY

LOL this is NOT true. https://t.co/t71LJR1Xdo

SAFDIE @JOSH_BENNY

In truth, scene was Connie loving the dog w petting &amp; the dogs penis distends, he wasn't giving him an HJ-but sure! https://t.co/wRvi3H8z71

Good Time hits theaters in wide release on Aug. 11.

