A 5-Year-Old Boy Was Crushed To Death By A Revolving Restaurant

The boy, who wandered away from his family as they were dining at the Atlanta restaurant, became caught between a wall and a table.

"The family was seated at a window table. At some point the child ... wandered away from the table," she said. "Somehow, the child became lodged between the wall and a table as the dining area rotated."

The boy and his family were dining at the Sun Dial restaurant on the 72nd floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza in the city's downtown just before 3:30 p.m. local time when he wandered off, Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown told BuzzFeed News in an emailed statement.

A 5-year-old boy was killed Friday in Atlanta when he was crushed at a revolving restaurant, authorities said.

Sergeant Warren Pickard told CNN the boy was caught in 4 to 5 inches of space, and the floor stopped rotating automatically when the child became caught.

"A small child [doesn't] know what to do in those moments. It crushed his little, small body," Pickard told local station WGCL-TV.

Security staff and restaurant employees were able to dislodge the boy, but he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The boy has not been identified, but his family are from Charlotte, North Carolina.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Officer Brown said.

George Reed, hotel manager of the Westin hotel, also offered his condolences.

"As soon as we learned of the accident, we immediately responded until emergency personnel arrived," Reed said. "We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can."

"Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow," he said. "Our thoughts remain with the family."