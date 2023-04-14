If You Wondered How Ron DeSantis Looks Eating Pudding With His Fingers, Well, The Answer Is Here

In 1964, there was the infamous Lyndon B. Johnson political attack ad that suggested electing Barry Goldwater would result in a nuclear war blowing up daisy-picking little girls .

In 1988, supporters of George H.W. Bush ran the infamous Willie Horton attack ad that played on racist fears to accuse Michael Dukakis of being soft on crime.

And now, in 2023, we have an instantly infamous attack ad about Ron DeSantis eating chocolate pudding with his fingers.