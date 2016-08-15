People Are Mad At This Newspaper Headline About Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky has had a PHENOMENAL Olympic Games, winning four gold medals, as well as a silver.

On Friday, the swimmer/human fishwoman set a world record in the final of the 800-meter freestyle.

On Sunday, Nancy Leong, a law professor at the University of Denver, was looking online for newspaper stories on the Olympics for an upcoming class when she spotted a photo of one headline that made her gasp.

She tweeted the picture with the caption "This headline is a metaphor for basically the entire world." It immediately went viral.

"Not only that, but the achievement by the woman is objectively more impressive, but it was put in smaller font below the man's headline."

"This seemed like a particularly clear-cut example of a situation where you have two achievements, one by a man and one by a woman, that were given the wrong treatment," Leong told BuzzFeed News.

The headline is from the lead page of the sports section of Saturday's edition of The Eagle , a newspaper in Bryan-College Station, Texas, with a staff of roughly two dozen people.

Kelly Brown, the paper's editor, defended the copy editor who wrote the headline, telling BuzzFeed News Leong's tweet lacked context because it cropped out a photo of Ledecky, which she said helped to "balance" the layout.

"Is it perfect? Absolutely not," she said. "When I first saw it I wondered why it was that way, as well. Could it have been better? Yes."

"But I don't think it's as egregious as people are saying, especially because she cropped out the key part of it." (Leong did not take the picture herself, but rather found it online.)