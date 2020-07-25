Regis Philbin, Host Of "Live!" And "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?", Has Died At 88

Regis Philbin, the longtime television star who anchored a popular morning show for more than 20 years and served as the original host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in the US, died Friday night. He was 88.

Philbin's death was confirmed to People magazine on Saturday by his family, who said he died of natural causes.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," his family said. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Philbin suffered from heart disease, having previously undergone triple bypass surgery in 2007 and an angioplasty in 1992.

Known for his thick New York accent and ad-libs, Philbin was a mainstay on American television screens for decades, so much so that he even held the Guinness World Record for the most cumulative hours on US television given his 50-year career — almost 17,000 hours.

President Donald Trump, a former TV star himself, praised Philbin in a tweet on Saturday, describing him as "one of the greats in the history of television."

"He was a fantastic person, and my friend," said Trump.