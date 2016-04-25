Rachel Roy Pulls Out Of Event Due To A "Personal Emergency"

Roy has been criticized by many Beyoncé fans who believe the singer alluded to Roy in a track on her new album.

Designer Rachel Roy withdrew from an event scheduled for Monday evening due to a "personal emergency."

The fashion designer was scheduled to speak at a seminar called "Mastering Your Métier" in New York City organized by NeueHouse, a collective of people in the creative industries.

But on Monday morning, those scheduled to attend the event received the following email: "Due to a personal emergency, Rachel Roy has had to cancel this evening's event. Our apologies for any inconvenience."

Representatives for Roy did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.