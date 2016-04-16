BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Steph Curry Being Mentored By Obama Will Give You Squad Goals

news

Steph Curry Being Mentored By Obama Will Give You Squad Goals

Squad goals.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 16, 2016, at 5:32 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry has revealed the secret behind his sporting awesomeness: he's secretly mentored by none other than President Barack Obama.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The two appeared in a video released by the White House on Saturday that showed the president giving some A+ life advice to his protégé. (OK, so it's all just for fun, but we can dream, right?)

The White House

The video was part of a campaign to promote the president's mentoring initiative, My Brother's Keeper, which aims to provide role models for young men of color.

serve.gov

As the video opens, we see Obama recommending Curry remove the clip-art and phrase "incredible dancer" from his resumé.

Probably for the best.
The White House

Probably for the best.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two then bond over a rather competitive game of Connect Four.

The White House

Advantage, Obama.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The White House

Look at his little victory jig!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The White House

The president, a keen ball player, is even seen giving some tips to Curry. (Yeah, right. Sure).

10/10 would watch this buddy comedy, tbh.
The White House

10/10 would watch this buddy comedy, tbh.

High fives all round.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The White House
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT