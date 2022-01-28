A Bridge Collapsed In Pittsburgh Hours Before Biden Was Set To Arrive To Promote... Bridge Repairs

A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, just hours before President Joe Biden was set to visit the city to plug his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes billions of dollars to repair such structures.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the collapse of the bridge, which crossed a creek in the city's largest municipal park, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety. Seven others suffered minor injuries.

"There was a boom, then a monster sound,” Melissa Bakth, who lives near the park, told the Post-Gazette newspaper. “It was so loud, and it didn’t stop. It could’ve been me. I’m on that bridge every day. It’s very, very busy.”

