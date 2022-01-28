A Bridge Collapsed In Pittsburgh Hours Before Biden Was Set To Arrive To Promote... Bridge Repairs
"It can't be overstated the president's visit to talk about infrastructure when we have this situation here," Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said.
A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, just hours before President Joe Biden was set to visit the city to plug his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes billions of dollars to repair such structures.
Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the collapse of the bridge, which crossed a creek in the city's largest municipal park, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety. Seven others suffered minor injuries.
"There was a boom, then a monster sound,” Melissa Bakth, who lives near the park, told the Post-Gazette newspaper. “It was so loud, and it didn’t stop. It could’ve been me. I’m on that bridge every day. It’s very, very busy.”
Photos from the scene showed a commuter bus and several other vehicles were crossing the bridge when it came down before 7 a.m. local time. Some cars could be seen on their side or upside down amid the wreckage and snow.
Rescue workers had to rappel down more than 100 feet in order to reach some of the victims.
"It’s just surreal to see a bridge you’ve driven over countless times collapse down," Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told CNN in an interview from the scene. "It’s quite a dramatic scene.”
Previous inspections of the bridge by both state and federal authorities had found it to be in poor condition like 45,000 others across the country. One 2018 tweet that went viral following the collapse showed a person expressing concern to city officials about the bridge's rusted beams.
The White House said Biden was briefed on the collapse, the cause of which is still being investigated.
Spokesperson Jen Psaki said Biden's visit to Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon would continue and that he was grateful to first responders on the scene.
The president was set to use his trip to promote, among other things, the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in November, which includes more than $110 billion in funding to repair roads and bridges across the US. At the time of its passage, the White House described the new law as the single largest investment in bridge repair since the construction of the interstate highway system.
Fetterman said Friday's collapse served as a wake-up call regarding the importance of infrastructure spending.
"It can't be overstated the president's visit to talk about infrastructure when we have this situation here," he said.