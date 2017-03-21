People Are Worried Their Laptops Will Be Stolen From Checked Bags

Baggage handlers will now know that there's plenty of pricey electronics in all those suitcases. "It's going to be a free-for-all," says one travel writer.

For freelance travel writer Sarah Khan, the idea of flying with her laptop packed in her checked luggage is not just inconvenient, it's unimaginable.

In addition to working on her latest article while in the air, Khan likes to have her computer in the cabin, out of fear it could somehow be stolen — and her livelihood lost — were she to pack it in her checked luggage.

But with Monday's news that the US is banning electronic devices from being carried aboard flights from the Middle East, Khan is stressing about what she'll do about her upcoming Emirates flight to Johannesburg, transiting each way through Dubai.

"I fly to South Africa a lot and they're notorious for breaking into luggage," she told BuzzFeed News. "I can't imagine what I am going to do."



Under the new directive, passengers traveling to the US from all major Middle Eastern travel hubs, including Dubai — the world's busiest international airport — cannot bring laptops, tablet computers, and digital cameras into the cabin with them.

The Department of Homeland Security says the ban was enacted based on "evaluated intelligence [that] indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation and are aggressively pursuing innovative methods to undertake their attacks."



Jeff Price, a professor of aviation security at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, said the British government briefly introduced a similar electronics ban in 2006. "The bombers were going to use electronics to detonate the bombs and [officials] weren’t sure how many bombers were involved," he wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. "The ban was lifted after a few weeks (and tens of thousands of dollars in bag theft later)."

Khan is not alone in fearing that her valuables may be at risk if packed in her checked luggage under this new ban. Several Twitter users on Tuesday expressed concern about the fate of their pricey electronics if placed in checked baggage.