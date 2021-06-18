The Guy Who Sat Behind Pelosi's Desk In The Capitol Riot Can't Travel To A Car Show, A Judge Ruled

Richard Barnett sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

An Arkansas man photographed sitting behind a desk in the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi after he and other Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 will not be permitted to travel to an upcoming car show, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Richard Barnett, one of the most high profile Capitol insurrectionists thanks to the viral photos of him behind the desk, is currently under home confinement after being released from pre-trial detention in April.



He is facing one felony count of bringing a dangerous weapon into the Capitol — a stun device shaped like a walking stick — as well as two misdemeanor counts for violent entry and disorderly conduct and theft of government property (an envelope he said he'd taken from the office).

In a court filing on Monday, his attorney had asked that his conditions be relaxed so he may travel more than 50 miles from his home. They said he had lost his job as a window salesman during his months in jail and now needed to travel in order to make money buying and selling classic cars.

"While this [50-mile confinement] is practical from someone who lives in an urban or suburban area," his defense attorney wrote, "it is not practical for Mr. Barnett because he lives in rural Arkansas and work frequently requires him to travel more than 50 miles from his home to buy inventory that he must inspect, appraise, negotiate, and purchase in person."

Barnett also asked for permission to travel more than 200 miles from his home on Friday night to a classic car swap meet, stay the night, then return home on Saturday.