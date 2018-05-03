BuzzFeed News

People Are Obsessed With This 100% Very Real Photo Of Pamela Anderson And Julian Assange

People Are Obsessed With This 100% Very Real Photo Of Pamela Anderson And Julian Assange

Some thought the glamour photo of Anderson on Assange's knee was fake, but we're here to tell you it's legit — and it's amazing.

By David Mack

Posted on May 3, 2018, at 1:58 p.m. ET

Because we all now live in a game of Mad Libs come to life, you may have forgotten that former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has grown close in recent years to WikiLeaks founder/overstaying houseguest Julian Assange.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images, Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Here's the background: Assange has been holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012.

He was initially trying to avoid extradition to Sweden in a sexual assault investigation, but authorities there have since dropped their probe.

Yet Assange still won't come out, fearing he'll be arrested, sent to the US, and charged in connection with WikiLeaks's publishing top secret documents.

Oh, also, Ecuador cut off his internet access at the embassy in March after Assange apparently breached an agreement not to interfere in other countries' affairs. 👀
Neil Hall / Reuters

He was initially trying to avoid extradition to Sweden in a sexual assault investigation, but authorities there have since dropped their probe.

Yet Assange still won't come out, fearing he'll be arrested, sent to the US, and charged in connection with WikiLeaks's publishing top secret documents.

Oh, also, Ecuador cut off his internet access at the embassy in March after Assange apparently breached an agreement not to interfere in other countries' affairs. 👀

Anderson has been visiting Assange at the embassy since at least October 2016. Here she is bringing him a vegan sandwich, which he apparently didn't like that much.

Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images

"#FreeAssange," she tweeted after her visit.

#freeassange #getalife
Pamela Anderson @pamfoundation

#freeassange #getalife

Then in March 2017, she declared her love for him. "He is one of my favorite people — and he might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time," she wrote in a blog post. "Famous for being persecuted. Famous for being persecuted is not a position of power but a position of vulnerability."

"It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this," she wrote. "He is the strongest person I know — but, living as he is, is very unhealthy, demeaning and inhumane."
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this," she wrote. "He is the strongest person I know — but, living as he is, is very unhealthy, demeaning and inhumane."

But Anderson has also been dating French soccer player Adil Rami, and the pair now live in Marseille, where he plays.

Boris Horvat / AFP / Getty Images

Here she is at one of Rami's games just last month. People were a bit confused about the status of Anderson's relationship with Assange.

Eric Gaillard / Reuters

Well, she's just shed a bit more light on things in a big interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Anderson revealed she was introduced to Assange "years ago" through British designer Vivienne Westwood.

"We talk about everything. We talk about the Bible, we talk about what's happening with my kids, what's happening with his family," she said.

"It's not just about politics, even though I do take a lot of notes and it's so overwhelming, the information he gives me."
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Anderson revealed she was introduced to Assange "years ago" through British designer Vivienne Westwood.

"We talk about everything. We talk about the Bible, we talk about what's happening with my kids, what's happening with his family," she said.

"It's not just about politics, even though I do take a lot of notes and it's so overwhelming, the information he gives me."

Anderson wouldn't specify the exact nature of their relationship but said she was recently denied a visit with Assange at the embassy.

"The air and light quality [in the embassy] is terrible because he can't keep his windows open and he can't get any sunlight. Even prisoners can go outside, but he can't," she said.

"I'm always bringing him vegan food, but he eats very simply. I talked to him on the phone the day [his internet] was shut off. He sent me an urgent call. And now, nothing."

She said Assange has been "wrongly accused" after "ruffling the feathers of people that are powerful."
Neil Hall / Reuters

"The air and light quality [in the embassy] is terrible because he can't keep his windows open and he can't get any sunlight. Even prisoners can go outside, but he can't," she said.

"I'm always bringing him vegan food, but he eats very simply. I talked to him on the phone the day [his internet] was shut off. He sent me an urgent call. And now, nothing."

She said Assange has been "wrongly accused" after "ruffling the feathers of people that are powerful."

Anyway, that's all to say that the Hollywood Reporter piece was accompanied by this INCREDIBLE photo.

Janice Min, the chief creative officer at the Hollywood Reporter, shared the image on Twitter, and, well, LOOK AT IT.

It had a lot of people talking.

Some people doubted if the photo was real, but the Hollywood Reporter's editorial director confirmed it was genuine.

According to Getty Images, it was taken on March 12, 2017.

Here's what else we know about it: Photographer David LaChapelle gave an interview with Paper magazine last year in which he talked about a solo portrait he took of Assange while getting "wasted" with Anderson.

LaChapelle's portrait of Assange shows the WikiLeaks founder wearing the same white shirt and posing in front of the same backdrop as in the pic with Anderson, so we can assume it's from the same sitting.

LaChapelle told Paper that Assange and Anderson were "friends with benefits":

Through this very exotic woman... [whispers] It was Pamela Anderson. They are friends with benefits. I was in London. She's like, "I am with Julian." We went and got all this tequila, and there was so much conversation. He's so fucking fascinating. We're all talking after the shoot and we started drinking. We just got so completely wasted. I had the worst hangover. But we got great photos.

LaChapelle didn't respond to multiple emails from BuzzFeed News. Also, after more than a day of requests, he declined to license us the photo. Sad!

Anyway, gaze upon it and be grateful to be living in this batshit time.

