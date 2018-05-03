People Are Obsessed With This 100% Very Real Photo Of Pamela Anderson And Julian Assange

Neil Hall / Reuters

He was initially trying to avoid extradition to Sweden in a sexual assault investigation, but authorities there have since dropped their probe.

Yet Assange still won't come out, fearing he'll be arrested, sent to the US, and charged in connection with WikiLeaks's publishing top secret documents.

Oh, also, Ecuador cut off his internet access at the embassy in March after Assange apparently breached an agreement not to interfere in other countries' affairs. 👀