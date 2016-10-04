These Trump Supporters Are Super Sad Because Of WikiLeaks
"We've been Wiki-Rolled."
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, people around the world tuned into a WikiLeaks press conference to mark the group's 10th anniversary.
Trump supporters, including adviser Roger Stone, had been stoking anticipation for the event, hoping WikiLeaks would release more documents that might harm the Clinton campaign in the final few weeks of the presidential election.
Many excited Trump fans stayed up for the livestream, which took place in the middle of the night for those in the US, hoping for a so-called "October surprise."
But what they watched instead was basically just an hours-long infomercial for WikiLeaks.
Speaking via webcam from London in the Ecuadorean Embassy in which he has been holed up for FOUR YEARS while trying to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges, Julian Assange didn't unveil a new dump of material, but instead discussed a new WikiLeaks membership system to help the site's costs.
Alex Jones, whose right-wing conspiracy website Infowars livestreamed the WikiLeaks event, quickly grew impatient with Assange's rambling remarks.
"Julian Assange trolling the world is Hillary's October surprise," Jones eventually said. "Julian Assange is a Hillary butt plug."
Feeling tired and disappointed, Trump supporters vented online about the WikiLeaks letdown.
Some expressed their sadness using images of Pepe, the cartoon frog recently declared a hate symbol.
Others began offering yet more conspiracy theories as to what might have really happened.
Assange did say that WikiLeaks is preparing to release documents every week for the next 10 weeks, including some that might have a "significant" impact on the election.
But Tuesday's disappointment was just too much for some Trump fans.
While some tried to turn lemons into lemonade...
For others, the pain was just all too much.
