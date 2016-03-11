BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Obama And Canada's Hot Prime Minister Both Made Jokes About Justin Bieber

news

Obama And Canada's Hot Prime Minister Both Made Jokes About Justin Bieber

"Leave it to a Canadian to reach international fame with a song called 'Sorry.'"

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 11, 2016, at 1:52 p.m. ET

The Obamas hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Trudeau, for a state dinner at the White House on Thursday night.

Pool / Getty Images

The event was a pretty glitzy affair, with a whole bunch of Canadian celebs invited.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Like Ryan Reynolds (with his wife Blake Lively)...

Pool / Getty Images

Mike Meyers aka Austin Powers...

Chris Kleponis / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra Oh from Grey's Anatomy...

Chris Kleponis / AFP / Getty Images

And Michael J. Fox, who got to sit at the head table with the Trudeaus and Obamas.

Pool / Getty Images

One famous Canuck who wasn't there was Justin Bieber — but he still got shout outs from both leaders.

Jordan Strauss / AP

"Mr. Prime Minister, after today, I think it’s fair to say that, here in America, you may well be the most popular Canadian named Justin," Obama told the crowd.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

"One of our most popular exports to the United States, and I need you to stop teasing him, has been another Justin," Trudeau said in reply.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

"That kid has had a great year," Trudeau said. "And of course, leave it to a Canadian to reach international fame with a song called 'Sorry.'"

Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS

In summary:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
thesochillnetwork.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT