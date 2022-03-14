Police Believe Deadly Attacks On Homeless People In DC And NYC May Be Connected

Two cities. Two weeks. Five shootings. Two deaths. One attacker?

Authorities in Washington, DC, and New York City said late Sunday that they now believe a single suspect is behind a series of deadly attacks in both cities.

In all the incidents, which first began on March 3 in DC, the victims were sleeping on the street when they were shot. All the attacks occurred in the middle of the night. And all the victims were men experiencing homelessness.



Police in DC and New York, along with federal investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), will now investigate the crimes together based on what they jointly described in a statement as "the similarity in the modus operandi of the perpetrator, common circumstances involved in each shooting, circumstances of the victims and recovered evidence."

There may also be a sixth attack, BuzzFeed News has learned, but the cause of death for that victim in New York City, who was also homeless, is still being determined.

“Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual preying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement.



New York authorities first held a press conference late Saturday to announce an investigation into two attacks that had occurred in the early hours of that morning.

In both attacks, which occurred in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., a male suspect wearing a balaclava shot two men, killing one and injuring another.

The wounded man, 38, woke up when he was shot in the arm and screamed, "What are you doing?", prompting his attacker to flee.

The body of the second man, who has not been identified, was inside a sleeping bag and not discovered until Saturday afternoon, about 11 hours later. He had been shot in the head and the neck.