Trump Basically Just Used Paul Ryan's Own Words To Deny Him An Endorsement

In a clear sign of Republican Party disunity, presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday took the extraordinary step of refusing to endorse GOP Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in his congressional primary next week — and he did so by using the congressman's own words against him.

“I like Paul, but these are horrible times for our country,” Trump told the Washington Post on Tuesday. “We need very strong leadership. We need very, very strong leadership. And I’m just not quite there yet. I’m not quite there yet.”



Trump told the Post on Tuesday that Ryan had sought his endorsement in his Wisconsin primary, but that he was still "giving it very serious consideration."

However, in a statement, Ryan's spokesman Zack Roday denied they had sought Trump's endorsement.

"Neither Speaker Ryan nor anyone on his team has ever asked for Donald Trump's endorsement," Roday said. "And we are confident in a victory next week regardless."

Back in May, before Trump formally clinched the Republican nomination, Speaker Ryan told CNN he was "not ready" to endorse the businessman, whom he has assailed several times for his controversial comments.

"To be perfectly candid with you," he told CNN's Jake Tapper, "I'm just not ready to do that at this point. I'm not there right now."



"I hope to, though, and I want to, but I think what is required is that we unify this party, and I think the bulk of the burden on unifying the party will have to come from our presumptive nominee."