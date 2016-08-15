Comedy Central Has Canceled "The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore"

The network president said the show "hadn't resonated" with viewers. The last episode will air on Thursday.

Comedy Central is canceling The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore after disappointing ratings for the late-night program, the network announced Monday.

The last episode of the program will air Thursday. Wilmore worked under Jon Stewart as the "senior black correspondent" at The Daily Show before getting his own program.

The show, which debuted in January 2015 in the same 11:30 p.m. time slot once held by The Colbert Report, stood out from similar panel and comedy shows. In addition to Wilmore's acerbic and nuanced take on the news of the day, The Nightly Show featured panel discussions with racially diverse comedians, authors, and political figures.

"We thank Larry and the Nightly Show staff for their tireless efforts across the past two years and the conversations the show generated by addressing social issues of great importance to the country, always challenging people’s attitudes, perceptions and bias," a Comedy Central spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.