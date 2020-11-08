 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's How Newspapers Across The US And Around The World Covered Biden's Win (And Trump's Loss)

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here's How Newspapers Across The US And Around The World Covered Biden's Win (And Trump's Loss)

Biden defeating Trump was front-page news from Iowa to Alaska to Japan.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2020, at 4:26 p.m. ET

The Miami Herald (Florida)

The Miami Herald / Via miamiherald.com

San Francisco Chronicle (California)

San Francisco Chronicle / Via sfchronicle.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Georgia)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / Via ajc.com

Chicago Tribune (Illinois)

Chicago Tribune / Via chicagotribune.com

The Arizona Republic (Arizona)

The Arizona Republic / Via azcentral.com

Anchorage Daily News (Alaska)

Anchorage Daily News / Via adn.com

Des Moines Register (Iowa)

Des Moines Register / Via desmoinesregister.com

The Los Angeles Times (California)

The Los Angeles Times / Via latimes.com

Star Tribune (Minnesota)

Star Tribune / Via startribune.com

The New York Times (New York)

The New York Times / Via nytimes.com

Fort Worth Star-Telegram (Texas)

Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Via star-telegram.com

The Washington Post (DC)

The Washington Post / Via washingtonpost.com

The Seattle Times (Washington)

The Seattle Times / Via seattletimes.com

El País (Uruguay)

El País / Via elpais.com.uy

Expressen (Sweden)

Expressen / Via expressen.se

The Asahi Shimbun (Japan)

The Asahi Shimbun / Via asahi.com

Haaretz (Israel)

Haaretz / Via haaretz.com

Politiken (Denmark)

Politiken / Via politiken.dk

The Pioneer (India)

The Pioneer / Via dailypioneer.com

Toronto Star (Canada)

Toronto Star / Via thestar.com

The West Australian (Australia)

The West Australian / Via thewest.com.au

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT