Netflix Cancels Premiere Party Of "13 Reasons Why" Season 2 Due To Santa Fe Shooting

This season of the popular teen drama features a student armed with a gun.

Netflix has announced it's canceled Friday's premiere party for the second season of 13 Reasons Why due to the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

"Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence," a Netflix spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "In light of today's tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight."



This season of the popular teen drama features a scene in which a character brings a gun to a school event for the purpose of killing other students.

The second season was released on the streaming platform earlier on Friday.

Ten people were killed and several others injured when a shooter opened fire inside Santa Fe High School.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was identified as the suspected shooter. He was booked into the Galveston County Jail and held on capital murder with no bond.