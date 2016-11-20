Mike Pence Says He Wasn't Offended By The "Hamilton" Cast

The vice president-elect urged people to go see the show, despite some Trump supporters calling for a boycott.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Sunday he was not offended when the cast of the Broadway show Hamilton delivered an impassioned address following a show he attended.

For a second straight day, President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday continued to publicly criticize the show's cast members for stopping at the end of Friday's curtain call to directly address Pence and urge him to “work on behalf of all of us.”

"The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior," Trump wrote of the show, which has won a Pulitzer prize and multiple Tony awards.

On Saturday night, Trump also tweeted — and then deleted — a post saying the speech by actor Brandon Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the musical, "very rude and insulting" and mocking him for being unable to memorize lines.