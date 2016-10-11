Mike Huckabee Accidentally Compared Trump To A "Jaws" Character Who Gets Eaten
"Now, governor, I hate to be the one to tell you this." — Megyn Kelly
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday compared Donald Trump to a character in the 1975 movie Jaws who is eaten alive by the monster shark.
"He is like Captain Quint in the original movie Jaws," Huckabee told Megyn Kelly of Fox News. "He's vulgar, he's salty, he might even get drunk. ... [But] he's the guy who's gonna save your butt and save your family."
"And so, at the end of the day, when he kills the shark, you're happy about it. Now, Hillary is the shark. She's going to eat your boat."
"Now, governor, I hate to be the one to tell you this," said Kelly. "He was eaten by the shark."
To refresh your memory, Quint (Robert Shaw) suffers probably the worst death of the entire film when he slides down the sinking boat and is chomped on alive by the shark.
Huckabee's mistake received a lot of love on Twitter when shared by Jordan Okun with this hilarious take on Republicans:
Richard Dreyfuss, the only surviving Jaws actor who played a character on the doomed boat, on Tuesday corrected Huckabee's error.
Others, including the actor's son Ben Dreyfuss, pointed out that Quint was actually pretty psychotic in the film.
