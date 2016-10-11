Mike Huckabee Accidentally Compared Trump To A "Jaws" Character Who Gets Eaten

And, no, he doesn't kill the shark. That's Chief Brody (Roy Scheider).

"[Quint] died saving other people," Huckabee tried.

"But he died," Kelly said. "Went down in flames and the shark won as between the two of them."

"The shark didn't win. The shark got blown up. Look, any analogy can fall apart, Megyn," Huckabee laughed.