Mike Huckabee Accidentally Compared Trump To A "Jaws" Character Who Gets Eaten

"Now, governor, I hate to be the one to tell you this." — Megyn Kelly

By David Mack

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday compared Donald Trump to a character in the 1975 movie Jaws who is eaten alive by the monster shark.

"He is like Captain Quint in the original movie Jaws," Huckabee told Megyn Kelly of Fox News. "He's vulgar, he's salty, he might even get drunk. ... [But] he's the guy who's gonna save your butt and save your family."

"And so, at the end of the day, when he kills the shark, you're happy about it. Now, Hillary is the shark. She's going to eat your boat."

"She's gonna have open borders, immigration out the kazoo, and so the choice is do you vote for Captain Quint, who's going to save your family, or do you vote for the shark? That's the choice you get to make."

"Now, governor, I hate to be the one to tell you this," said Kelly. "He was eaten by the shark."

To refresh your memory, Quint (Robert Shaw) suffers probably the worst death of the entire film when he slides down the sinking boat and is chomped on alive by the shark.

And, no, he doesn't kill the shark. That's Chief Brody (Roy Scheider).

"[Quint] died saving other people," Huckabee tried.

"But he died," Kelly said. "Went down in flames and the shark won as between the two of them."

"The shark didn't win. The shark got blown up. Look, any analogy can fall apart, Megyn," Huckabee laughed.

Huckabee's mistake received a lot of love on Twitter when shared by Jordan Okun with this hilarious take on Republicans:

Richard Dreyfuss, the only surviving Jaws actor who played a character on the doomed boat, on Tuesday corrected Huckabee's error.

Richard Dreyfuss @RichardDreyfuss

Others, including the actor's son Ben Dreyfuss, pointed out that Quint was actually pretty psychotic in the film.

Make America Great Again!

