Melissa McCarthy Just Shut Down People Angry At The All-Female "Ghostbusters"

"I just hope they find a friend."

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on May 30, 2016, at 2:27 p.m. ET

The reboot of Ghostbusters comes out this summer, but not everyone is looking forward to it.

Some people (men) have been angered by the all-female cast, and the film's first trailer has received more negative reactions on YouTube than any other movie preview.

One of the film's stars, though, has had just about enough of this bullshit. Melissa McCarthy told The Guardian this weekend that people complaining need to, well, get a life.

“All those comments — ‘You’re ruining my childhood!’ I mean, really,” McCarthy said. “Four women doing any movie on earth will destroy your childhood?”

She said she imagined angry online commenters as sad individuals who lack friends or a partner like her husband Ben Falcone.

"I have a visual of those people not having a Ben, not having friends, so they're just sitting there and spewing hate into this fake world of the internet."

"I just hope they find a friend," she added. 🔥🔥🔥

Director Paul Feig has also previously slammed the film's haters. “If it’s pure misogyny [on Twitter], it’s a non-starter to me,” Feig told BuzzFeed in March. “I go, ‘You’re somebody I don’t even want to deal with.’”

"But if it's somebody that's like, 'Why is it a reboot and not a sequel?' Then it's like, 'OK, I get that,'" continued Feig. "All I can do is put forth my version and go here's the reasons why I wanted this new team to really develop their stuff."

“These are four of the funniest people on the planet right now, and they are going to make you laugh whether you admit that they do or not,” he said.

