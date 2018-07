Melissa McCarthy Just Shut Down People Angry At The All-Female "Ghostbusters"

The reboot of Ghostbusters comes out this summer, but not everyone is looking forward to it.

Some people (men) have been angered by the all-female cast , and the film's first trailer has received more negative reactions on YouTube than any other movie preview.

One of the film's stars, though, has had just about enough of this bullshit. Melissa McCarthy told The Guardian this weekend that people complaining need to, well, get a life.

“All those comments — ‘You’re ruining my childhood!’ I mean, really,” McCarthy said. “Four women doing any movie on earth will destroy your childhood?”

She said she imagined angry online commenters as sad individuals who lack friends or a partner like her husband Ben Falcone.

"I have a visual of those people not having a Ben, not having friends, so they're just sitting there and spewing hate into this fake world of the internet."