Melissa McCarthy Just Shut Down People Angry At The All-Female "Ghostbusters"

The reboot of Ghostbusters comes out this summer, but not everyone is looking forward to it.

“All those comments — ‘You’re ruining my childhood!’ I mean, really,” McCarthy said. “Four women doing any movie on earth will destroy your childhood?”

She said she imagined angry online commenters as sad individuals who lack friends or a partner like her husband Ben Falcone.

"I have a visual of those people not having a Ben, not having friends, so they're just sitting there and spewing hate into this fake world of the internet."