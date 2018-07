This Senator Also Said She'd Never Met The Russian Ambassador But She Totally Did

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is currently caught in the middle of a big scandal after it emerged Wednesday night that he had met with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 election despite what he told the Senate.

During his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions told Sen. Al Franken that he "did not have communications with the Russians" during the election — but in fact he had done so, twice.

A spokeswoman for Sessions told BuzzFeed News that he met with the Russian ambassador in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee — not as a representative of the Trump campaign. Sessions did not mislead members of Congress, she said.

Still, a growing list of lawmakers are calling on Sessions to resign or recuse himself from investigations into Russian influence in the 2016 election — some Democrats say he should resign.