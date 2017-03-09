Maxine Waters Falsely Suggested The Sex Claims In The Trump Dossier Have Been Verified

"We already know about the part about the coverage they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true. They have said that's absolutely true," the Democratic congresswoman said.

"I think it should be taken a look at," she said. "I think they should really read it, understand it, analyze it, determine what's fact, what may not be fact. "We already know about the part about the coverage they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true. They have said that's absolutely true," she said. "Some other things they kind of allude to."

During a television interview on MSNBC, the California representative was asked whether she believed any of the claims made in the dossier, which was prepared by a former British intelligence official as part of opposition research into Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election and primaries.

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Thursday falsely suggested that salacious sex allegations made in an unverified, controversial dossier on President Trump's alleged ties to Russia have been shown to be true.

Waters was referring to an unverified section of the dossier that claimed Trump hired prostitutes during a stay at the Moscow Ritz Carlton hotel.

The dossier was published by BuzzFeed News in January after CNN reported Trump and then-President Barack Obama had been briefed on it. Trump and his staff vehemently denied the allegations in the dossier, condemning BuzzFeed News and CNN for reporting what they said was "fake news."

CNN then reported in February that US investigators had corroborated some aspects of the dossier concerning conversations between foreign nationals, but noted that "none of the newly learned information relates to the salacious allegations in the dossier."

When reached by BuzzFeed News after her MSNBC interview, Rep. Waters walked back her comments slightly, but refused to apologize.

Waters pointed to a section in the document in which the identity of a person named as "Source E" (who was said in the dossier to have confirmed the Ritz Carlton incident) was redacted.

"I was referring to them having a name," she said, with respect to 'Source E.' "They have a real something that was redacted, and it should be further investigated as far as I'm concerned."



"I'm not saying that has been proven," she said.



Waters claimed this was the only section of the dossier where a redaction had been made.

"This certainly gives it the appearance of fact and truth," she said.

In fact, there were multiple reactions to the document made by BuzzFeed News, including the "Source E" redaction.

When BuzzFeed News subsequently called Waters' office to inform her the redaction was made by BuzzFeed News, and not the person who prepared the dossier, her chief of staff, Twaun Samuel, said he would check to see whether she wanted to comment further.

"Regardless of if you put the redaction there or not, that is an individual that can actually be called [before Congress] and give information," Samuel said.

Waters' office then sent through a written statement which is published, in full, below.

When asked if she should apologize to the president, Waters said she did "not think that apologies are a legitimate part of this conversation."

"I don't know that anybody has demanded the president to make apologies to the journalist he mimicked and mocked, and I don't know that he's been asked to apologize for the statements that were attributed to him about grabbing women's private parts," she said.

"I don't think that's a credible thing for you to add to this," she said of the suggestion she apologize.

