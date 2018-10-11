Matthew Shepard's Remains Will Be Interred In Washington National Cathedral

Twenty years after he was brutally beaten, tied to a fence, and left to die by two men in rural Wyoming, Matthew Shepard finally has a resting place.

The ashes of the murdered gay 21-year-old, whose death helped give rise to expanded federal hate crime legislation, will be interred at Washington’s National Cathedral — a rare honor for a private citizen.

“For the past 20 years, we have shared Matt’s story with the world,” his mother, Judy Shepard, said in a statement. “It’s reassuring to know he now will rest in a sacred spot where folks can come to reflect on creating a safer, kinder world.”



Shepard’s remains will be interred at the cathedral, the country’s most prominent Episcopal church, at a ceremony on Oct. 26. Among those presiding will be Rev. V. Gene Robinson, the first openly gay priest to be consecrated as a bishop in the Episcopal Church, which has been progressive on LGBT issues.

“God can take something very, very bad and make something good come out of it,” Robinson told the New York Times. “I think that’s exactly what the Shepards have done for all of us, taking this tragic, awful event and making something meaningful and productive out of it.”