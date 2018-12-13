California officials rescued a man Wednesday who tried to break into a Chinese restaurant via a grease vent but became stuck there for two days.

A concerned citizen in San Lorenzo in the San Francisco Bay Area called authorities around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning after hearing “a faint voice calling for help” from an empty former Chinese restaurant, said Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders at the scene heard the voice and determined it was coming from a metal grease duct connecting the kitchen to the roof.

After scaling a ladder, they found a 29-year-old man trapped in the vent, unable to move, and covered in oil and grease.

A photo shared by authorities shows the man’s shoe having fallen down into the kitchen’s interior.