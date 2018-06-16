A 22-Year-Old Stabbed Himself To Death After Wrongly Thinking His Vest Was Stab-Proof

At the end of a night out with friends, Jordan Easton grabbed a knife to show his jacket was stab-proof "and sadly realized it wasn’t the case," according to a coroner.

A British man fatally stabbed himself after a night out with friends after mistakenly believing the jacket he was wearing was stab-proof, according to an inquest into his death.

Jordan Easton, 22, of Thornaby, near Middlesbrough in northeast England, died in August 2017 when he stabbed himself in the chest while in a friend's family's kitchen at the end of the night, local newspaper Teesside Gazette reported Saturday.

“While in the kitchen, he took hold [of] a knife to demonstrate [the jacket] was stab-proof and sadly realized it wasn’t the case," Teesside Assistant Coroner Karin Welsh said at a hearing into the young man's death.

He was taken to a local hospital but died from his stab wound.

The coroner officially ruled Easton's death was a "misadventure," whereby he died from unintended consequences.

"It seems clear that’s the situation with Jordan," she said.