A Man Was Arrested For A Letter Threatening To Kill Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

A Maryland man has been charged with threatening the lives of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after he allegedly left a frightening letter on a neighbor's doorstep in the middle of the night, authorities said.

James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, in western Maryland, allegedly left the note at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 at a home that had Biden–Harris signs in the front yard, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in federal court.

“This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted," read part of the latter. "We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about."

"When We capture Grandpa Biden We will all severely beat him to the point of death as for Mrs. Harris she will be bent over and Anally raped by my rifle barrel. Then for the Grand end the [sic] both will be executed on National Television.”

The letter said the pair's death should be broadcast on CNN "so then every Biden/Harris supporter will understand what the 2nd Amendment is all about."

President Donald Trump has routinely falsely told supporters that Biden would abolish the right to bear arms if he is elected president. Just Wednesday morning, he urged Virginians via Twitter to "Vote Trump to save your Second Amendment."