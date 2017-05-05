Hack Attack Hits French Candidate Just 36 Hours Before Polls Open

"This operation is obviously a democratic destabilization, like that which took place in the United States during the last presidential campaign," said Emmanuel Macron's campaign.

In news that will seem rather familiar to anyone who endured the 2016 US presidential election, the leading contender to be the next president of France on Friday night confirmed his campaign had been the subject of a "massive hacking attack."

The "En Marche" (or Onwards!) campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the independent centrist candidate favored by pollsters to defeat far right candidate Marine Le Pen, announced various internal documents, including emails and contracts, were being circulated on social media.

"The files circulating were obtained several weeks ago thanks to a hacking of the personal and professional email accounts of several leaders of the movement," the campaign said in a statement.

The campaign said fake documents had also been added to the online dump to "sow doubt and misinformation."



"Coming in the last hour of the official campaign, this operation is obviously a democratic destabilization, like that which took place in the United States during the last presidential campaign," the En Marche statement read.



The news broke shortly before midnight local time when all French media and the rival campaigns were plunged into silence on the issue of Sunday's vote, as mandated by the country's election laws.

France's commission on the presidential election met early on Saturday to discuss the attack, releasing a statement warning that disseminating fraudulently obtained data that has "in all likelihood" been mixed with false information could be a criminal offense.

"On the eve of the most important election deadline for our institutions, [the commission] calls on all actors present on websites and social networks —primarily the media, but also all citizens — to act responsibly and not to relay these contents, in order not to alter the sincerity of the vote," the statement read.

The Le Pen campaign did not release a comment before the blackout began, but her top aide was promoting the hashtag #MacronLeaks on Twitter earlier on Friday.

WikiLeaks, which last year published the hacked email contents of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, also promoted the leaks, sharing a link to the online dump via Twitter and stating it was looking into the contents.