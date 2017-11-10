"These Stories Are True": Louis C.K. Admits To Masturbating In Front Of Women

"At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first."

Louis C.K. on Friday admitted to masturbating in front of women, a day after the New York Times published stories from five women accusing the comedian of sexual misconduct.



"These stories are true," C.K. admitted in a statement released to BuzzFeed News and other media outlets.

"At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true," he said. "But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them."

Two women told the newspaper that C.K. exposed himself to them in 2002 in an Aspen hotel room and began masturbating. A third woman said she could hear C.K. masturbating on a phone call.



In the past, C.K. has dismissed gossip similar to the allegations reported by the Times on Thursday as just "rumors."

In his statement Friday, C.K. said he was "remorseful" for his actions.

Earlier on Friday, indie film distribution company The Orchard announced they will no longer release C.K.'s new film, I Love You, Daddy. A spokesperson for Netflix also told BuzzFeed News that the streaming company has canceled an upcoming C.K. project.



FX also later announced it was also severing all ties with C.K. and he was dropped from his voice actor role in the sequel to The Secret Life of Pets.

On Friday afternoon, after sending out C.K.'s statement to reporters, the comedian's publicist, Lewis Kay, announced he no longer represented him. His agents and managers also ended their relationship with him.

Here's Louis C.K.'s statement in full: