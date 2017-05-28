Mississippi Man In Custody Over Fatal Shooting Of 8 People, Including Sheriff's Deputy

"Suicide by cop was my intention," the man told a reporter after his arrest. "I ain't fit to live, not after what I've done."

What we know: Multiple casualties. Deputy down, possibly more than five others dead. Suspect Cory Godbolt in custod… https://t.co/xOHua7548M

A Mississippi man was taken into custody on Sunday, suspected of fatally shooting eight people.

Authorities issued a public alert early Sunday for information on suspect Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, after deaths at three separate homes in Lincoln County in the state's south.

Godbolt reportedly got into a dispute with his estranged wife and her parents over his children, resulting in a shooting rampage that spanned multiple houses and ended with the death of a law enforcement official.

The shooting spree began sometime before 11:30 p.m. local time in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) spokesman Warren Strain told press, when authorities received a call reporting a domestic disturbance. Godbolt then moved to homes in Brookhaven.

Two boys were killed at the second location, the home of family friends, and the bodies of Godbolt's mother-in-law, 46-year-old Sheila Burage, and 47-year-old Ferral Burage were found at the third.

The stepfather-in-law, Vincent Mitchell, survived the shootings, and told The Associated Press that Godbolt's wife left Godbolt with their two kids due to domestic violence, and had been staying with him and his wife for around three weeks.

When a sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene, Godbolt seemed as if he was going to leave when he pulled a gun from his pocket and open fired on the house, Mitchell said. He and Godbolt's wife escaped the shooting, but Mitchell's wife and her sister and daughter were caught in the fire and killed.

They were identified on Monday as 55-year-old Barbara Mitchell, 53-year-old Brenda May, and 35-year-old Tocarra May, the AP reported.

Godbolt then fled that scene and went to two other homes, killing four more people.

At the second home, he kicked down a door and opened fire, the Clarion Ledger reported. Austin Edwards, 11, was killed along his cousin, 18-year-old Jordan Blackwell, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Blackwell died while shielding his other cousin, the AP reported. On Monday, 15-year-old Caleb Edwards called Blackwell a hero.

"I thought I was going to die," he told the AP.

Blackwell was a talented linebacker at Brookhaven High School, where he would have been a senior this fall. His death was mourned by teammates and classmates. Already he had been receiving interest from universities, which he proudly shared on his Twitter account.