Leicester City Claims Premier League Title For The First Time Ever

A 2–2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Monday meant Leicester City won the Premier League for the first time in the club's 132-year history.

By David Mack

Last updated on May 2, 2016, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Posted on May 2, 2016, at 5:14 p.m. ET

After starting the season with 5,000–1 odds, Leicester City was for the first time crowned Premier League champion on Monday, capping off a fairy-tale season that will go down in sporting history.

Rob Stothard / Getty Images

The club claimed the title after Chelsea and Tottenham had a 2–2 draw at London's Stamford Bridge stadium. Tottenham had needed a victory in order to stop Leicester City claiming the championship title.

Reuters Staff / Reuters

With Tottenham leading 2–1 in the final minutes of the second half, a goal by Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard leveled the score, helping Leicester City clinch its first Premier League title in the club's 132-year history.

Reuters Staff / Reuters

"From a team that spent the majority of last season rooted to the bottom of the table and among the favourites for relegation this term, a combination of team spirit, hard work and talent has seen them transform into champions," the club said in a statement.

Leicester City. Champions of England.
Leicester City @LCFC

Leicester City. Champions of England.

Christian Fuchs filmed the moment he and his fellow LC players became champions.

CHAMPIONS!!!!
Christian Fuchs @FuchsOfficial

CHAMPIONS!!!!

With the win, midfielder Andy King has won Premier League, Championship, and League 1 medals all with Leicester City.

Instagram: @10_kingy

Here are a bunch of awesome photos of Leicester City fans at the moment their club won.

Reuters Staff / Reuters
Reuters Staff / Reuters
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images

The club will play Everton on May 7, after which they'll receive the championship trophy.

WE DID IT! Leicester City are the @premierleague Champions! https://t.co/cpEtWjv3kU #havingaparty
Leicester City @LCFC

WE DID IT! Leicester City are the @premierleague Champions! https://t.co/cpEtWjv3kU #havingaparty

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

