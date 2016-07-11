This "Ghostbusters" Premiere Photo Shows Why Representation Matters

"That little girl's expression at seeing Kristen Wiig at the Ghostbusters premiere actually gave me a small lump in my throat."

Look at these childhoods that have been ruined!

It's since been favorited by thousands of people — and it's pretty clear why.

#Ghostbusters premiere. Who you gonna call? These dancers!

that little girl's expression at seeing Kristen Wiig at the Ghostbuster's premiere actually gave me a small lump in my throat

@Vodstok Imagine being a dude who would sneer at that image.

@zachheltzel I just hope some helpful neckbearded fellow in a fedora arrives soon to tell those kids how outraged they should be.

The smiling girl in the rear of the photo is 9-year-old Marissa Soto and she loved meeting the movie's cast, her mom Alma Garcia told BuzzFeed News.

"After shaking hands with or high-fiving every one of the female ghostbusters, she said she was never washing her hands," Garcia said.

Natalie Lopez, 10, is the other girl in the photograph, Garcia said.



"The cast was so nice and beautiful, and my daughter loved that in the movie they are tough. She said she wants to be just like Kristen Wiig," Garcia said.



"I'm just overwhelmed with joy with this picture going viral."

Another tweet being widely shared compiled the Wiig photo with young costumed girls interacting with Rey from Star Wars (Daisy Ridley) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

"This is important," the caption read.