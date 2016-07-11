BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This "Ghostbusters" Premiere Photo Shows Why Representation Matters

news

This "Ghostbusters" Premiere Photo Shows Why Representation Matters

"That little girl's expression at seeing Kristen Wiig at the Ghostbusters premiere actually gave me a small lump in my throat."

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 14, 2016, at 2:26 p.m. ET

Posted on July 11, 2016, at 3:24 p.m. ET

The long-awaited reboot of Ghostbusters premiered Saturday in Los Angeles, and the film's four stars looked like they were having the time of their lives.

Eric Charbonneau / AP

Ever since the film was announced, however, the movie has been attacked in some corners of the internet for having an all-female cast.

Sony
ADVERTISEMENT

But one photo from the premiere is serving as a heartwarming reminder of just what having the female Ghostbusters cast actually means to young girls.

Eric Charbonneau / AP

Comedian and podcaster Zach Heltzel tweeted this photo on Sunday of Kristen Wiig high-fiving a young girl dressed in Ghostbusters garb.

Look at these childhoods that have been ruined!
Zach Heltzel @zachheltzel

Look at these childhoods that have been ruined!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It's since been favorited by thousands of people — and it's pretty clear why.

Just look at these faces!

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Sony / AP Images
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Sony / AP Images

The girls were among a big group of costumed kids who performed on the red carpet.

#Ghostbusters premiere. Who you gonna call? These dancers!
Brian Porreca @bbrianthelion

#Ghostbusters premiere. Who you gonna call? These dancers!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This was some serious girl power.

Buckner / Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

It was all too much awesomeness for some.

@zachheltzel oh gawsh that girl's face...
Cat Wiley @TheRealCatWiley

@zachheltzel oh gawsh that girl's face...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
that little girl's expression at seeing Kristen Wiig at the Ghostbuster's premiere actually gave me a small lump in my throat
white guy confidence @karenkho

that little girl's expression at seeing Kristen Wiig at the Ghostbuster's premiere actually gave me a small lump in my throat

Reply Retweet Favorite
@zachheltzel Listening carefully... it's my heart... crying.
Nick Dineen @DineenNick

@zachheltzel Listening carefully... it's my heart... crying.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@zachheltzel @thisisntdan RUUUUIIIINED
youretheworst @kenopizza

@zachheltzel @thisisntdan RUUUUIIIINED

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others wondered how anyone could not help but FEEL FEELINGS at the photo...

ADVERTISEMENT
@Vodstok Imagine being a dude who would sneer at that image.
Desperadon't @huntergraybeal

@Vodstok Imagine being a dude who would sneer at that image.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@zachheltzel I just hope some helpful neckbearded fellow in a fedora arrives soon to tell those kids how outraged they should be.
Olaf Bear-For-A-Body @OlafCentaurBear

@zachheltzel I just hope some helpful neckbearded fellow in a fedora arrives soon to tell those kids how outraged they should be.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The smiling girl in the rear of the photo is 9-year-old Marissa Soto and she loved meeting the movie's cast, her mom Alma Garcia told BuzzFeed News.

Alma Garcia

"After shaking hands with or high-fiving every one of the female ghostbusters, she said she was never washing her hands," Garcia said.

Natalie Lopez, 10, is the other girl in the photograph, Garcia said.

"The cast was so nice and beautiful, and my daughter loved that in the movie they are tough. She said she wants to be just like Kristen Wiig," Garcia said.

"I'm just overwhelmed with joy with this picture going viral."

Another tweet being widely shared compiled the Wiig photo with young costumed girls interacting with Rey from Star Wars (Daisy Ridley) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

"This is important," the caption read.

ADVERTISEMENT
this is important
anna @roonaymara

this is important

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anna Spiess, the 16-year-old girl who tweeted the images, said she was overjoyed when she saw the photo of Wiig with the young fans.

"It is important for young girls to realize that they, after all, are a valid part of this society and can be anyone they want to be, even a GHOSTBUSTER!" Speiss wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News.

This *is* important. When my daughter was little, it was a tough search for female heroes amidst the male legions. https://t.co/AAoSVIAACq
Jonathan L. Howard @JonathanLHoward

This *is* important. When my daughter was little, it was a tough search for female heroes amidst the male legions. https://t.co/AAoSVIAACq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Speiss, who was born in Britain but now lives in Germany, said it's important for girls to see themselves represented onscreen.

"I haven't seen the new Ghostbusters yet, but whether it is good or not, I can say that girls are finally starting to become a part of the film industry, and I can see change coming," she said. "So, strong leading ladies are more than important. Girls can be heroes too."

The Toughest Villain In “Ghostbusters” Is Nostalgia

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT