Wow, Trump's Campaign Manager Really Hates Mitt Romney, Huh

Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, launched an extraordinary critique of Mitt Romney on Sunday, joining a chorus of hardline conservatives opposed to the president-elect appointing the former Massachusetts governor as secretary of state.

Romney, who publicly chastised Trump as a "phony" and a "fraud" who was "playing the American public for suckers" during the election campaign, is now being considered for the role of top US diplomat, much to the consternation of Trump loyalists.

The appointment of a presidential cabinet is normally a clandestine affair, but in a highly unusual public spectacle, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee have appeared on television in recent days to argue that Trump should not trust Romney to the post.

On Thursday, Conway tweeted that she had been receiving a "deluge of social media & private [communications]" warning against the appointment of Romney, but appearing on TV on Sunday it was clear that she, too, had personal issues with the 2012 Republican presidential candidate.



"I'm all for party unity but I'm not sure we have to pay for that with the secretary of state position," she said on CNN's State of the Union, describing a possible Romney appointment as a betrayal to Trump's hardcore supporters.



"I'm just saying that we don't even know if Mitt Romney voted for Donald Trump," she continued. "So I think there are concerns that those of us who are loyal have and you want somebody — you want a secretary of state who is loyal to the president and loyal to the president's vision of the world."