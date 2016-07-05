BuzzFeed News

John Cena's Message About Patriotism Is What The World Needs Right Now

I'm weeping.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on July 5, 2016

In case you were too busy spending your 4th of July eating/drinking/celebrating freedom, you may have missed this incredibly moving video on the meaning of patriotism from, of all people, wrestler John Cena.

The viral video is the work of the nonprofit Ad Council, a producer of public service advertising that aims to "stimulate action" on issues and "make a measurable difference in our society."

As what sounds like the theme from The Truman Show (?!) plays, Cena shares an important lesson.

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

He then asks us to close our eyes and imagine something...

Ad Council / Via youtube.com
What does the "average" American look like to you?

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

Here's the catch...

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"There are 319 million U.S. citizens. Fifty-one percent are female," he says. "So, first off, the average American is a woman. Cool, huh? Is that what you pictured?"

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"Fifty-four million are Latino. Forty million senior citizens."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com
"Twenty-seven million are disabled."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"Eighteen million are Asian. That's more people in the U.S. than play football and baseball combined."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"Nine million are lesbian, gay, bi, transgender — more than the entire amount of people that live in the state of Virginia."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"Around 10 million are redhead. Five-point-one million play Ultimate Frisbee..."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com
"...and 3.5 million are Muslim, triple the number of people currently serving in the U.S. military."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"We know that labels don't devalue us. They help define us, keeping us dialed into our cultures and our beliefs and who we are as Americans."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"It's even in our country's name..."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"This year," he implores, "patriotism shouldn't just be about pride of country, it should be about love — love beyond age, disability, sexuality, race, religion, and any other labels. Because the second any of us judge people based on those labels, we're not really being patriotic, are we?"

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

"Remember that to love America is to love all Americans..."

Ad Council / Via youtube.com

😭❤️🇺🇸

