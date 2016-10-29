"Oh God. Anthony Weiner": Joe Biden Perfectly Summed Up How Democrats Are Feeling

"Oh god. Anthony Weiner," he said grimly. "I should not comment on Anthony Weiner. I'm not a big fan and I wasn't before he got in trouble. I shouldn't comment on Anthony Weiner.

"I think the quicker [the FBI] release the e-mails for the public to see them the better off," Biden also said, "and I have confidence in Hillary."

Biden also defended FBI Director James Comey, who has been criticized by some on the left for making a vague announcement on the investigation so close to the election.

"I found him to be a straight guy," Biden said of Comey. "He's a tough guy. He's a Republican but he's always been straight and I'm confident that, you know, this will turn out fine."