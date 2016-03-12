Eagles Of Death Metal Singer Apologizes For Suggesting The Bataclan Attack Was An Inside Job

Jesse Hughes, the singer for the band whose concert came under attack during November's terrorist attacks in Paris, has apologized for suggesting venue security guards were somehow involved in the massacre.

In a Wednesday interview on the Fox Business network, the Eagles of Death Metal frontman suggested the terrorists who attacked the Bataclan concert hall on Nov. 13, killing 89 people, had inside help.

“When I first got to the venue and walked in, I walked past the dude who was supposed to be the security guard for the backstage," Hughes said. "He didn’t even look at me. I immediately went to the promoter and said, ‘Who’s that guy? I want to put another dude on,’ and he goes, ‘Well, some of the other guards aren’t here yet,’ and eventually I found out that six or so wouldn’t show up at all.”

"It seems rather obvious they had a reason not to show up," he said.