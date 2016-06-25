A Teen Athlete Fell Over And Got A Javelin In His Eye

"It was kind of sticking up at a 45-degree angle and he literally tripped and fell," his track coach said.

Parker Kennedy, who graduated from the Hood River Valley High School this month, was competing independently at the USA Track & Field meet at Jesuit High School in southwest Portland on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred.

The head track coach of Hood River Valley High School, Donnie Herneisen, didn't witness the event, but told BuzzFeed News he had been informed it was a "freak accident."



"He was warming up and had just thrown a javelin and was walking out to retrieve it," Herneisen said. "It was kind of sticking up at a 45-degree angle and he literally tripped and fell. His spikes caught in the grass and it was the wrong angle and the javelin pierced his eye."

"As I understand it, from the folks who were there, it went at a downward angle towards his mouth, not towards his brain," Herneisen said.



A person removed the javelin from the teen's right eye before medics arrived, and Kennedy was flown to the hospital in a helicopter.