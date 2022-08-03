Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski Was Killed In A Car Crash Along With Two Staffers

Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican member of Congress from Indiana, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday along with two members of her staff and a fourth individual.

Sheriff's deputies in Elkhart County, in northern Indiana on the Michigan border, had said in a statement on Wednesday that they responded to a crash in which a vehicle with one occupant heading north traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound SUV, which was carrying Walorski and two others.

However, on Thursday authorities said that eyewitness and video evidence shows that it was the SUV that crossed the centerline for unknown reasons.

"All occupants of both vehicles were confirmed to have been wearing seatbelts and airbags did deploy," they said in a statement.