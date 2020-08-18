Jacinda Ardern Said Trump Was "Patently Wrong" For Saying There's Been A Big COVID-19 Surge In New Zealand

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member .

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other New Zealand lawmakers are hitting back at President Donald Trump in unusually blunt terms over his comments comparing the coronavirus outbreak there to the US.

"Obviously it's patently wrong," Ardern told reporters on Tuesday in response to Trump saying there had been a "huge surge" in her country.

Speaking to supporters in Michigan on Monday, Trump tried to defend his handling of the pandemic by highlighting other countries who are experiencing sudden upticks.

“When you look at the rest of the world ... now all the sudden, a lot of the places that they were using to hold up, they’re having a big surge,” Trump said. “They were holding up names of countries, and now they’re saying, ‘Whoops!’

"In fact, even New Zealand," Trump said.

Following several months of no new COVID-19 infections in New Zealand, the country last week began seeing several cases emerge in the city of Auckland. That small outbreak, the source of which is under investigation, prompted Ardern to plunge the city back into lockdown.

According to public broadcaster Radio New Zealand, there are currently 90 active cases of the virus in all of New Zealand, which has a total population of 4.8 million people.

"You see what's going on in New Zealand. They beat it [the virus], they beat, it was like front-page [news] they beat it because they wanted to show me something," Trump said Monday.

"The problem is [there is a] big surge in New Zealand. You know it's terrible — we don't want that."